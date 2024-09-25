Cibc World Mkts Lowers B2Gold (TSE:BTO) to Hold

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) was downgraded by equities researchers at Cibc World Mkts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BTO. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. CIBC set a C$3.30 target price on shares of B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Scotiabank lowered shares of B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$4.25 to C$5.25 in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$5.92.

B2Gold stock opened at C$4.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.96 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.77. B2Gold has a 52 week low of C$3.18 and a 52 week high of C$4.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.63, a P/E/G ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.21.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.02). B2Gold had a negative return on equity of 3.47% and a negative net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of C$673.95 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that B2Gold will post 0.5559748 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Randall Chatwin sold 10,000 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.53, for a total value of C$45,300.00. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

