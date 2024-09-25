Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Hits New 12-Month High at $209.59

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $209.59 and last traded at $209.56, with a volume of 685626 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $204.85.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CTAS. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $167.50 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cintas to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $197.50 to $218.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Cintas from $212.50 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $181.25 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.30.

The firm has a market capitalization of $83.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $207.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.33.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. Cintas had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 10.77%.

Cintas declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total value of $842,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 125,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,083,425.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cintas by 2.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,378,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,151,000 after buying an additional 3,878 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bensler LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 14,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,048,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

