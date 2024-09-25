Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $143.33.

Several brokerages recently commented on CRUS. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th.

In related news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 4,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $591,774.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,704.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 4,350 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $591,774.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,704.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 10,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.71, for a total value of $1,343,837.13. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,838 shares in the company, valued at $637,212.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 103.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 1,911.1% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRUS stock opened at $122.73 on Wednesday. Cirrus Logic has a 52 week low of $65.02 and a 52 week high of $147.46. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.00.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.50. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The company had revenue of $374.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

