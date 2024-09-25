Citigroup Boosts Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Price Target to $92.00

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Citigroup from $87.00 to $92.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.64% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Pegasystems from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Pegasystems from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Pegasystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pegasystems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.60.

Pegasystems stock traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.81. 531,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,721. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 89.63 and a beta of 1.07. Pegasystems has a 12 month low of $37.66 and a 12 month high of $74.40.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.30. Pegasystems had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $351.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. Pegasystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pegasystems will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pegasystems news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total transaction of $54,067.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,211.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Pegasystems news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total transaction of $54,067.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,211.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,505 shares in the company, valued at $3,535,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,955 shares of company stock worth $3,243,771 over the last ninety days. 50.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Pegasystems by 15,120.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 64.0% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 633.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients' processes and workflows.

