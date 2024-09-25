Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 992,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,023,327 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $62,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Citigroup by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 967,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,776,000 after buying an additional 173,137 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 355.9% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 19,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 14,922 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 13.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 73,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after acquiring an additional 8,593 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 201,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,739,000 after acquiring an additional 23,774 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,187,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,398,000 after acquiring an additional 350,087 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Citigroup Stock Performance
NYSE:C opened at $61.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $117.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.59. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $67.81.
Citigroup Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 62.75%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have issued reports on C. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Citigroup from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.25.
Citigroup Company Profile
Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.
