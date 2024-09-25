Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Stock Holdings Lessened by Insigneo Advisory Services LLC

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,712 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of C. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.9% during the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 5,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 4.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 2.7% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 1.0% in the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 16,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gries Financial LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 3.0% in the second quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on C. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.25.

Citigroup Price Performance

NYSE:C opened at $61.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $117.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.45. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $67.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.75%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Featured Articles

