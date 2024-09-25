Citigroup Increases monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Price Target to $327.00

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at Citigroup from $296.00 to $327.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MNDY. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of monday.com from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson upped their target price on monday.com from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their target price on monday.com from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays upped their price target on monday.com from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on monday.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, monday.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.79.

NASDAQ MNDY traded up $3.17 on Wednesday, hitting $284.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,393. The firm has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 748.89, a PEG ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.32. monday.com has a 52-week low of $122.13 and a 52-week high of $285.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.96.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $236.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.96 million. monday.com had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 4.88%. On average, research analysts forecast that monday.com will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in monday.com by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in monday.com by 4.0% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in monday.com by 4.7% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in monday.com by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in monday.com by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

