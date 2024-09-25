Citigroup Raises Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Price Target to $16.00

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.12% from the stock’s previous close.

PYCR has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Paycor HCM from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Paycor HCM from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Paycor HCM from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Paycor HCM from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.40.

PYCR stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.02. The company had a trading volume of 306,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,798. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.64. Paycor HCM has a 12-month low of $10.92 and a 12-month high of $25.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.44.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $164.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.14 million. Paycor HCM had a positive return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 9.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Paycor HCM will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in Paycor HCM by 950.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Paycor HCM by 52.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Paycor HCM during the second quarter worth $69,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Paycor HCM by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycor HCM in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. 36.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

