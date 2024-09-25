City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) Short Interest Down 64.0% in September

City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 64.0% from the August 31st total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

City Developments Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CDEVY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.22. 6,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,503. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.12. City Developments has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $5.06.

City Developments Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a $0.0134 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th.

About City Developments

City Developments Limited (CDL) is a leading global real estate company with a network spanning 112 locations in 29 countries and regions. Listed on the Singapore Exchange, the Group is one of the largest companies by market capitalisation. Its income-stable and geographically-diverse portfolio comprises residences, offices, hotels, serviced apartments, shopping malls and integrated developments.

