CK Hutchison (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $5.88

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.88 and last traded at $5.71, with a volume of 245487 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.81.
CK Hutchison Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.27 and its 200 day moving average is $5.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.07.
CK Hutchison Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0707 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.
About CK Hutchison
CK Hutchison Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, primarily operates in ports and related services, retail, infrastructure, and telecommunications businesses in Hong Kong and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Ports and Related Services, Retail, Infrastructure, and Telecommunications.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than CK Hutchison
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for CK Hutchison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CK Hutchison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.