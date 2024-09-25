Clear Point Advisors Inc. Acquires 502 Shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC)

Clear Point Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC – Free Report) by 33.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Clear Point Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Fiducient Advisors LLC bought a new position in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $259,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $263,000. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 32.7% during the second quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 71.9% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF stock opened at $109.08 on Wednesday. BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $77.55 and a 12-month high of $109.08. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.83.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.3371 dividend. This is an increase from BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (BKLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar U.S. Large Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap stocks that represent the top 70% of the US equity market, in terms of capitalization. BKLC was launched on Apr 9, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

