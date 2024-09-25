Clear Point Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Clear Point Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Clear Point Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Clear Point Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 62.2% during the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 176,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,837,000 after acquiring an additional 67,802 shares during the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 20.0% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 6,179 shares during the period. Finally, Etfidea LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 43,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDX opened at $71.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.35. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $53.32 and a 1 year high of $71.69.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

