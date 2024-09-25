Clear Point Advisors Inc. Buys 411 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Clear Point Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Clear Point Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11,793.3% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 6,406,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,524,000 after buying an additional 6,352,369 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $671,392,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,094,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328,560 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2,150.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,083,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,337,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $177.91 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $133.34 and a 1 year high of $178.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.26. The company has a market cap of $59.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

