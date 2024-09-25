Clear Point Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 3,200 iShares Large Cap Moderate Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:IVVM)

Clear Point Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Large Cap Moderate Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:IVVM – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Separately, CRA Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Large Cap Moderate Buffer ETF by 46.1% during the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 107,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 33,975 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Large Cap Moderate Buffer ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVVM opened at $30.11 on Wednesday. iShares Large Cap Moderate Buffer ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.47 and a fifty-two week high of $30.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.54.

iShares Large Cap Moderate Buffer ETF Company Profile

The iShares Large Cap Moderate Buffer ETF (IVVM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to participate in the price movement of US large-cap stocks, up to a cap, while applying a 5% buffer against losses, over each calendar quarter. The actively managed fund holds a bundle of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF flex options.

