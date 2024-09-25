Clear Point Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Clear Point Advisors Inc. cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 59.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the period. Clear Point Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 18,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 9,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 19,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 113.9% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 52,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $77.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.40 and a 200 day moving average of $71.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.53. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.