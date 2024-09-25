Clear Point Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Clear Point Advisors Inc. cut its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. Clear Point Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 10,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Unique Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 8,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 9,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.73 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.43. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.96 and a 1 year high of $50.73.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.