Clear Point Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY)

Clear Point Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May comprises 1.0% of Clear Point Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Clear Point Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the first quarter worth $34,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - May alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BATS PMAY opened at $35.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.70. The firm has a market cap of $578.40 million, a P/E ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.38.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (PMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - May Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - May and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.