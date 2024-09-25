Clear Point Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Clear Point Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Clear Point Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPYG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 125.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,065,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,827,000 after purchasing an additional 6,706,045 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $262,606,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,048,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013,457 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 282.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,192,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 117.6% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,512,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,615 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $82.60 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $56.78 and a 52 week high of $84.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.13 and a 200 day moving average of $76.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.