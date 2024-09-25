Clear Point Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Clear Point Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 35,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 14,662 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 108,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 23,246 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 509,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,550,000 after purchasing an additional 16,705 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter.

PAVE stock opened at $40.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.33.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

