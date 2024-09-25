Clear Point Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,310 FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:GMAR)

Clear Point Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:GMAR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMAR. Schulz Wealth LTD. bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,119,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 70,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter worth approximately $352,000.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - March alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March Stock Up 0.1 %

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March stock opened at $36.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.09. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March has a 52 week low of $31.04 and a 52 week high of $36.64.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (GMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. GMAR was launched on Mar 17, 2023 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:GMAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.