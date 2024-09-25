Clear Point Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 45,501 FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:FMAY)

Clear Point Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:FMAY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 45,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,000. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May accounts for approximately 1.7% of Clear Point Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Clear Point Advisors Inc. owned 0.35% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Freedom Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the 4th quarter valued at $29,943,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 6.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 639,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,552,000 after buying an additional 41,468 shares during the period. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 19.6% during the first quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,886,000 after buying an additional 75,264 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 461.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 295,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,199,000 after acquiring an additional 242,971 shares during the period. Finally, McCarthy & Cox acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,082,000.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - May alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Price Performance

Shares of BATS:FMAY opened at $46.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $599.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.26.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (FMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAY was launched on May 15, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:FMAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - May Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - May and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.