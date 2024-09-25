Clear Point Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Clear Point Advisors Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 8.6% of Clear Point Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Clear Point Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $10,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 45.7% during the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

SCHG stock opened at $103.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.88. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.78 and a fifty-two week high of $105.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

