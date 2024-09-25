Clear Point Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Clear Point Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Williams Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6,285.7% during the second quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 320,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,145,000 after buying an additional 315,352 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 795.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 325,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,500,000 after buying an additional 289,099 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $17,337,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,245.9% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 229,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,898,000 after buying an additional 212,876 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,352.2% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 203,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,538,000 after acquiring an additional 189,107 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHM opened at $83.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.86 and its 200-day moving average is $79.11. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $62.87 and a one year high of $83.47. The company has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

