Clear Point Advisors Inc. Sells 27,602 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:GJUL)

Clear Point Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:GJUL – Free Report) by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,602 shares during the period. Clear Point Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July during the second quarter valued at $77,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July during the second quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA boosted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July by 10.7% during the first quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 10,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GJUL opened at $36.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.11 and a 200 day moving average of $34.47. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July has a 52-week low of $29.24 and a 52-week high of $36.02.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July (GJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. GJUL was launched on Jul 21, 2023 and is issued by First Trust.

