Clear Point Advisors Inc. Sells 331 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Clear Point Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,095,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,398,000 after purchasing an additional 146,632 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,947,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,959,000 after buying an additional 167,538 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,658,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,185,000 after acquiring an additional 182,050 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,202,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,843,000 after acquiring an additional 31,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 270.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,895,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,833 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $91.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.88. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The company has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

