Clear Point Advisors Inc. Sells 494 Shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

Clear Point Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Municipal ETF accounts for 0.9% of Clear Point Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Clear Point Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JMUB. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 14,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 33,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 76,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter.

JMUB opened at $51.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.94 and a 200-day moving average of $50.59.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.1506 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from JPMorgan Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

