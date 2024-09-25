Clear Point Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL)

Clear Point Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $272,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 331,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,453,000 after purchasing an additional 113,749 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 250.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 130,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 92,916 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 37.9% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 59,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 16,267 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 636.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 689,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,634,000 after purchasing an additional 595,811 shares during the period.

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF stock opened at $37.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.78 million, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.05. Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $27.68 and a 12-month high of $38.00.

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Announces Dividend

About Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.121 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th.

The Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (PVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to large-cap value companies in the US. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. PVAL was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by Putnam.

