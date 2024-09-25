Clear Point Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR)

Clear Point Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April accounts for 0.9% of Clear Point Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Clear Point Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Keystone Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. CRA Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the 1st quarter worth about $235,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BATS:BAPR opened at $43.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.92. The stock has a market cap of $249.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 0.64.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (BAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

