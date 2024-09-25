ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Short Interest Update

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 86.2% from the August 31st total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the first quarter valued at $223,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 4,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

EMO stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,762. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.30 and its 200-day moving average is $40.79. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $29.31 and a 12 month high of $43.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

