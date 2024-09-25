ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 86.5% from the August 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of CLRO stock remained flat at $0.59 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 19,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,024. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.89. ClearOne has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $2.48.

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. ClearOne had a negative return on equity of 19.94% and a negative net margin of 22.89%. The business had revenue of $2.30 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on ClearOne in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ClearOne stock. Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in shares of ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO – Free Report) by 5,150.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,000 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT owned 0.88% of ClearOne worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 9.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

