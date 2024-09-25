Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, an increase of 262.7% from the August 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.85. The stock had a trading volume of 26,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,642. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $5.94.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a $0.0526 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.9%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund

About Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLV. Almitas Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 57.7% in the second quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 223,367 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 81,718 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 254.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 64,508 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 46,293 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 4.7% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 254,943 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 11,436 shares during the period.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

