Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, an increase of 262.7% from the August 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.85. The stock had a trading volume of 26,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,642. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $5.94.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a $0.0526 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.9%.
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
