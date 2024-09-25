CLP (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $9.54

CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.54 and last traded at $9.25, with a volume of 34479 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.45.

CLP Trading Down 2.1 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.42.

CLP Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.0729 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from CLP’s previous dividend of $0.07. This represents a dividend yield of 4%.

CLP Company Profile

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India Thailand, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, and renewable resources, such as wind, hydro, and solar.

