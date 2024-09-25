Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (LON:CCEP) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (LON:CCEP – Get Free Report) fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 71.80 ($0.96) and last traded at GBX 71.80 ($0.96). 45 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 7,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 72.70 ($0.97).
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £330.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 70.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 68.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.04.
About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Coca-Cola Europacific Partners
- About the Markup Calculator
- Biohaven Stock Soars on Drug Trial Results: Time to Jump In?
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Is AMD a Legitimate Threat to NVIDIA? What Investors Should Watch
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Novo Nordisk’s Setback Won’t Last: A Game-Changing Drug Emerges
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.