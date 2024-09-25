Codere Online Luxembourg (NASDAQ:CDRO) Trading Down 1.2%

Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDRO – Get Free Report) was down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.99 and last traded at $8.06. Approximately 58,360 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 37,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.16.

Separately, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Codere Online Luxembourg in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.52.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Codere Online Luxembourg stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDRO – Free Report) by 98.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,601 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.18% of Codere Online Luxembourg worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Codere Online Luxembourg, SA operates as an online casino gaming and sports betting company. It also offers online casino wagering products and services, as well as online gambling and other online services. The company offers its products under the Codere and Greenplay brand names. It primarily operates in Spain, Italy, Mexico, Colombia, the United Kingdom, Germany, South Africa, Austria, Malta, Panama, and Argentina.

