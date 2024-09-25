Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) Short Interest Up 406.4% in September

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,300 shares, an increase of 406.4% from the August 31st total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 190,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 828,097 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,589,000 after purchasing an additional 40,225 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 615,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,837,000 after acquiring an additional 9,864 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 184,222 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after purchasing an additional 16,066 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 420.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 182,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,295,000 after buying an additional 147,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 180,944 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 47,562 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of NYSE UTF traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.50. 194,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,956. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a 12-month low of $18.15 and a 12-month high of $26.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.57.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.
