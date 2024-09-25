Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, a decline of 63.9% from the August 31st total of 59,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Stock Performance

Shares of RFI traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $13.00. 40,803 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,714. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $13.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RFI. Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 2,151.9% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 61,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 58,660 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $269,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 331,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after acquiring an additional 17,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 24,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.42% of the company’s stock.

About Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

