Coliseum Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MITA) Short Interest Update

Coliseum Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MITA – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 69.2% from the August 31st total of 1,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Coliseum Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of MITA stock remained flat at $11.17 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 53 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,124. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.96. Coliseum Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.53 and a fifty-two week high of $12.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in Coliseum Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $170,000. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its stake in Coliseum Acquisition by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 51,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in Coliseum Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $2,551,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.79% of the company’s stock.

About Coliseum Acquisition

Coliseum Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

