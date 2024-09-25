Collective Mining (TSE:CNL) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.04

Collective Mining Ltd. (TSE:CNL – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.04 and traded as high as C$4.74. Collective Mining shares last traded at C$4.56, with a volume of 4,069 shares trading hands.

CNL has been the topic of several research reports. Ventum Financial raised their price objective on Collective Mining from C$8.50 to C$8.70 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$8.25 price target on Collective Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Collective Mining from C$8.25 to C$8.75 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 7.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$309.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.15 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.05.

In related news, insider Pasquale Dicapo acquired 100,000 shares of Collective Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$3.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$325,000.00. In other news, Director Ari B. Sussman bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.10 per share, with a total value of C$77,500.00. Also, insider Pasquale Dicapo purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$3.25 per share, with a total value of C$325,000.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $418,600 in the last ninety days. 34.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Collective Mining Ltd., an exploration and development company, focuses on identifying and exploring prospective gold projects in South America. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Guayabales project consisting of 26 claims with a total area of 4,780.98 hectares located in the Caldas department of Colombia; and the San Antonio project covering an area of 4,729 hectares located in the department of Caldas, Colombia.

