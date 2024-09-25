Coloured Ties Capital (OTCMKTS:APEOF) Trading Up 3.4%

Coloured Ties Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:APEOF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.21 and last traded at $0.21. 2,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 6,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

Coloured Ties Capital Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 11.39.

Get Coloured Ties Capital alerts:

Coloured Ties Capital (OTCMKTS:APEOF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Coloured Ties Capital

Coloured Ties Capital Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in early stage investments. The firm seeks to invest in equity, debt, and convertible securities in all sectors of the junior capital markets, which may be held for both long-term capital appreciation and shorter-term gains. It invests in companies in the junior resources and breakthrough and disruptive technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coloured Ties Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coloured Ties Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.