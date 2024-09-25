Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on COLB. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Columbia Banking System from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.42.

COLB stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,431,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,393,289. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.64. Columbia Banking System has a 52 week low of $17.08 and a 52 week high of $28.11.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $472.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbia Banking System

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COLB. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter worth about $963,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 33,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 17,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 5,752 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 294,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,862,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661 shares in the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

