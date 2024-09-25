Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Holdings Decreased by Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,300 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 17,176 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in Comcast by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 15,613 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 50,539 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 21,112 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 29,370 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 85,056 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Comcast by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,143,003 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $137,821,000 after buying an additional 71,107 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $41.35 on Wednesday. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $36.43 and a 12 month high of $47.11. The company has a market capitalization of $160.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.02 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 12.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.78.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

