Comcast Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CCZ) Plans $0.01 Dividend

Comcast Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CCZ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0121 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st.
Shares of NYSE CCZ remained flat at $58.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,741. Comcast has a 52-week low of $52.81 and a 52-week high of $66.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.40 and a 200-day moving average of $56.12.
