Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CMTV) Short Interest Down 66.7% in September

Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CMTV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Community Bancorp Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Community Bancorp stock traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $16.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,982. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.92 and a 200-day moving average of $15.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.56 million, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.31 and a twelve month high of $20.00.

Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CMTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 21.48%. The company had revenue of $9.87 million during the quarter.

Community Bancorp Increases Dividend

Community Bancorp Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Community Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

Community Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for Community National Bank that provides financial services to individuals, businesses, nonprofit organizations, and municipalities in northern and central Vermont. It offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as standby letters of credit; and business checking and other deposit accounts, cash management services, repurchase agreements, ACH and wire transfer services, card processing, and remote deposit capture.

