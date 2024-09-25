Comparing Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) & SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT)

Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY – Get Free Report) and SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sumco and SkyWater Technology”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sumco $3.04 billion 1.18 $453.58 million $1.25 16.35 SkyWater Technology $323.74 million 1.31 -$30.76 million ($0.69) -13.00

Sumco has higher revenue and earnings than SkyWater Technology. SkyWater Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sumco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sumco 0 0 0 0 N/A SkyWater Technology 0 0 4 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Sumco and SkyWater Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

SkyWater Technology has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 33.78%. Given SkyWater Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SkyWater Technology is more favorable than Sumco.

Profitability

This table compares Sumco and SkyWater Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sumco 6.66% 4.15% 2.38% SkyWater Technology -7.88% -21.68% -4.35%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Sumco shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.0% of SkyWater Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.5% of SkyWater Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Sumco has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SkyWater Technology has a beta of 3.96, suggesting that its stock price is 296% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sumco beats SkyWater Technology on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sumco

Sumco Corporation manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry in Japan, the United States, China, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers. The company was formerly known as Sumitomo Mitsubishi Silicon Corp. and changed its name to Sumco Corporation in August 2005. Sumco Corporation was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About SkyWater Technology

SkyWater Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development, manufacturing, and packaging services in the United States. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits. It serves customers operating in the computation, aerospace and defense, automotive, bio-health, consumer, and industrial sectors. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota.

