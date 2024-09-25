Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) Short Interest Update

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a growth of 307.1% from the August 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Comstock Holding Companies in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Comstock Holding Companies Trading Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ CHCI traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.95. 22,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,382. Comstock Holding Companies has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $9.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.25 million, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.58.

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 17.94%. The firm had revenue of $10.75 million during the quarter.

Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager, developer, and operator of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It also provides various asset and property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients, which include primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies.

