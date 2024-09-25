Conagra Brands (CAG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 2nd. Analysts expect Conagra Brands to post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Conagra Brands has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.600-2.650 EPS and its FY25 guidance at $2.60-2.65 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts expect Conagra Brands to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CAG opened at $32.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of 44.29, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.12. Conagra Brands has a twelve month low of $25.16 and a twelve month high of $33.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 191.78%.

CAG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.10.

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $1,211,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 161,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,890,108.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

