Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.90-3.16 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.42-2.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.46 billion. Concentrix also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 11.050-11.310 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNXC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Concentrix in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Concentrix in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Concentrix from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $94.75.

Concentrix Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Concentrix stock traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $63.62. The company had a trading volume of 957,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,038. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.04 and a 200-day moving average of $63.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Concentrix has a twelve month low of $53.89 and a twelve month high of $106.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.61.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.06. Concentrix had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Concentrix will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Concentrix

In other news, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 400 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.23, for a total value of $26,892.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,727 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,546.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 1,200 shares of company stock valued at $82,028 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

Featured Stories

