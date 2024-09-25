Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 11.050-11.310 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 11.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.6 billion-$9.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.6 billion. Concentrix also updated its Q4 guidance to $2.90-3.16 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CNXC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Concentrix in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Concentrix from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Concentrix in a report on Friday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Concentrix presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $94.75.

CNXC traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $63.62. The company had a trading volume of 957,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,038. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.61. Concentrix has a 1-year low of $53.89 and a 1-year high of $106.10.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.06. Concentrix had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.50 earnings per share. Concentrix’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Concentrix will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Concentrix news, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $29,852.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,674.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 1,200 shares of company stock valued at $82,028 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

