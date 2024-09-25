Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Updates Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.900-3.160 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.4 billion-$2.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.5 billion. Concentrix also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 11.050-11.310 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on CNXC shares. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Concentrix in a report on Friday, September 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Concentrix in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Concentrix from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Concentrix has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $94.75.

Get Concentrix alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Concentrix

Concentrix Stock Performance

CNXC traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.62. 957,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,038. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Concentrix has a 1 year low of $53.89 and a 1 year high of $106.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.61.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Concentrix had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Concentrix will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Concentrix news, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.23, for a total value of $26,892.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,546.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,200 shares of company stock valued at $82,028 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Concentrix

(Get Free Report)

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.