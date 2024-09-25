Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,900 shares, an increase of 841.5% from the August 31st total of 5,300 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Conifer Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CNFR traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.04. The stock had a trading volume of 27,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,249. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.93 and its 200 day moving average is $0.95. Conifer has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $1.91.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The insurance provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $26.85 million for the quarter. Conifer had a negative net margin of 25.94% and a negative return on equity of 524.00%.

Conifer Company Profile

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. The company offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. It also underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, automobile, and homeowners and dwelling policies.

